Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €25.80 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GYC. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.73 ($29.09).

GYC stock opened at €22.50 ($26.47) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.56.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

