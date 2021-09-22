Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

Great Elm Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $63.57 million, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.27. Great Elm Group has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Great Elm Group worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company which provides investment management and real estate management services. The company is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

