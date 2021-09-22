Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $88.53 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,178 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.3% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $88,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.19.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.23. The company had a trading volume of 500,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,593,660. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.99 and its 200-day moving average is $180.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $314.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

