Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 10,095 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of The J. M. Smucker worth $36,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

NYSE:SJM traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $121.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,742. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.65. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $108.15 and a 52-week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

