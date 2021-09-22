Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,244 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.9% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $61,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628,832 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,681,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.10. The stock had a trading volume of 279,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,464,903. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

