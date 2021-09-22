Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,342 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 1.0% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $63,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $4.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The stock has a market cap of $132.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.01.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.