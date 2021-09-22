Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 4,289 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Newell Brands worth $22,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 401,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 189.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $218,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,122 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.12. 34,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,914. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

