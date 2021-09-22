Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,422 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $29,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 102.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,410,000 after buying an additional 211,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $4.26 on Wednesday, hitting $257.76. 6,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,705. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.85 and its 200 day moving average is $252.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $277.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

