Great Panther Mining’s (GPL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 389.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Great Panther Mining from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Great Panther Mining stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $164.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.78. Great Panther Mining has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.16.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.10 million. Great Panther Mining had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 44.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 88.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 173.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 221.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,431 shares during the period. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

