Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 280,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,796 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $133,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,713,000 after purchasing an additional 54,035 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,439,000 after purchasing an additional 98,059 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $170,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,604 shares of company stock worth $8,823,434 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $9.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $500.09. 26,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,679. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.42 and a 52-week high of $510.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $486.80 and a 200-day moving average of $472.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

