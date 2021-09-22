Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 109,584 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,863,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,584 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $196,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 483,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after buying an additional 38,126 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 403,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,704,000 after buying an additional 29,583 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.14. 111,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,207,899. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average of $67.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

