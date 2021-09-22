Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,379,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 183,249 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.7% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Intel worth $301,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 42.0% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

INTC traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.65. 309,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,246,537. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average is $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.