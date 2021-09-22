Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 281,080 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,456,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,080 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Pfizer worth $252,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 111.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 41.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,037,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,833 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.30. 408,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,940,479. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $248.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

