Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 78,518 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78,518 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Intuit worth $118,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU traded up $8.23 on Wednesday, reaching $563.48. The company had a trading volume of 21,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,467. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.61. The company has a market cap of $153.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.94 and a 52-week high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,447 shares of company stock worth $33,808,533 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.