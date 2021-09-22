Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Director Sells $19,300.75 in Stock

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Director Jerry L. Peters sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $19,300.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ GPP opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Green Plains Partners LP has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $301.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.02% and a negative return on equity of 134.02%. The company had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 67.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,045,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 19.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after buying an additional 204,215 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

