Greenleaf Trust Acquires 496 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Bunge were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Bunge by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Bunge by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 328,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after acquiring an additional 52,806 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Bunge by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $77.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

