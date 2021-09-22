Greenleaf Trust Has $242,000 Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $73.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average of $76.31. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

WTFC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

