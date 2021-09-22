Greenleaf Trust Makes New $222,000 Investment in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average is $63.65. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

