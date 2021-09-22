Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 672 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $6,817,137. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

Shares of VEEV opened at $298.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $320.44 and its 200-day moving average is $293.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.