Greenleaf Trust Purchases New Stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $814.58 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1127 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

