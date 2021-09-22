Gregory N. Roberts Sells 2,000 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $114,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $646.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of -0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.59. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 69.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 10th.
About A-Mark Precious Metals
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
