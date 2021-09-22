Gregory N. Roberts Sells 2,000 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $114,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $646.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of -0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.59. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 69.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 175,261.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after buying an additional 436,400 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,466,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 103.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after buying an additional 284,883 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,880,000. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

