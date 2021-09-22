Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Down 4.8%

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) shares fell 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.23. 36,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,641,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Several research firms have commented on GRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gritstone bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $554.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a negative net margin of 157.14%. Equities analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gritstone bio by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gritstone bio by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Gritstone bio by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

