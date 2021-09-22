GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

GTBP has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

GTBP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 244,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,964. GT Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $152.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.34.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GT Biopharma will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTBP. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GT Biopharma by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. 21.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

