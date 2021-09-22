Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Guardant Health worth $10,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,117,000 after buying an additional 899,916 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $106,011,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after buying an additional 567,042 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 977,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,200,000 after buying an additional 439,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,780,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,771,000 after buying an additional 284,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $130.27 on Wednesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.71.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

GH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $640,334.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,158 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

