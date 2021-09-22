Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu Sells 2,709 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu sold 2,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $321,043.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $114.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.77 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.36.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,349,000. Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 764,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,597,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.