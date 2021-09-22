Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Taylor Wealth Management Partners

Taylor Wealth Management Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned about 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,789. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.10. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The company’s revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $26,991,745.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,435,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,746. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

