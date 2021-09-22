Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,262,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,088,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

XOM opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $58.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

