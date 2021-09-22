Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.46. 334,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,374. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.87.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. Analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $898,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $300,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,159 shares of company stock worth $1,460,926. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after buying an additional 59,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 449.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,607 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $872,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

