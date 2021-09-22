Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Capitalization Reaches $110.63 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $110.63 million and $23.01 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $176.76 or 0.00404709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00022457 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001134 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000630 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 655,545 coins and its circulating supply is 625,852 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

