Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of HNORY stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. Harvey Norman has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41.

About Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. Its franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

