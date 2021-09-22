Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of HNORY stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. Harvey Norman has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41.
About Harvey Norman
