Haven Protocol Market Cap Hits $69.80 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $69.80 million and $1.20 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.78 or 0.00011384 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,966.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,893.25 or 0.06894177 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.41 or 0.00367940 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $520.46 or 0.01240172 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00113393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.26 or 0.00520086 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.14 or 0.00534102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.02 or 0.00347949 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,611,333 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.