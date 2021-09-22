H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Short Interest Update

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,800 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 839,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

HEES stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $33.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,475. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.74, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.77.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $315.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 79.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

