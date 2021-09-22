Head-To-Head Contrast: Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) vs. Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and Standard Chartered’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 23.60% 10.55% 0.95% Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Banc of California and Standard Chartered, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 2 4 0 2.67 Standard Chartered 1 3 2 0 2.17

Banc of California currently has a consensus price target of $20.79, indicating a potential upside of 19.87%. Given Banc of California’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Standard Chartered.

Dividends

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banc of California pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Standard Chartered pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banc of California has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banc of California is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Banc of California has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banc of California and Standard Chartered’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $309.13 million 2.85 $12.57 million $0.40 43.35 Standard Chartered $20.90 billion 0.86 $724.00 million $0.36 15.83

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than Banc of California. Standard Chartered is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Banc of California shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Banc of California beats Standard Chartered on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, and trade financing products. The company also provides corporate finance products and services that comprise structured and project financing, strategic advising, and mergers and acquisitions; and financial market services, such as investment, risk management, debt capital markets, and securities services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, investors, small businesses, and individuals. It operates through approximately 1,026 branches. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

