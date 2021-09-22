Head-To-Head Contrast: Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Entera Bio and Passage Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Passage Bio 0 1 7 0 2.88

Entera Bio presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.86%. Passage Bio has a consensus target price of $30.71, suggesting a potential upside of 176.21%. Given Passage Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Entera Bio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entera Bio and Passage Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $370,000.00 300.41 -$9.98 million ($0.55) -8.53 Passage Bio N/A N/A -$112.23 million ($2.91) -3.82

Entera Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Passage Bio. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Passage Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Entera Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Passage Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of Passage Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Entera Bio has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Passage Bio has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Entera Bio and Passage Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio -3,414.71% -161.80% -110.28% Passage Bio N/A -41.63% -38.91%

Summary

Passage Bio beats Entera Bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company also develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and PBCM06 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 2A, as well as programs for the treatment of adult CNS indication. It has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

