Head to Head Review: Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) vs. Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paysafe and Zillow Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paysafe N/A N/A -$2.56 million N/A N/A Zillow Group $3.34 billion 7.17 -$162.12 million N/A N/A

Paysafe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Profitability

This table compares Paysafe and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paysafe N/A 1.59% 0.55% Zillow Group 3.70% 3.63% 2.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Paysafe and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paysafe 0 0 9 0 3.00 Zillow Group 0 5 5 0 2.50

Paysafe currently has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 95.34%. Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $158.25, suggesting a potential upside of 67.48%. Given Paysafe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Paysafe is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Paysafe on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers. The company also provides eCash solutions, such as Paysafecash, a bill payment eCash solution that allow users to shop online and then pay offline in cash to finalize the transaction; paysafecard, a prepaid eCash solution; and paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases. In addition, it offers integrated processing solutions, including a range of PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers comprising merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, gateway solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, POS systems and merchant financing solutions, as well as support services for independent distribution partners. Paysafe Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

