Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Declares Dividend of $2.51

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) announced a dividend on Friday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 2.508 per share by the bank on Sunday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of HLAN stock opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. Heartland BancCorp has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.81. The company has a market cap of $179.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Heartland BancCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland BancCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

