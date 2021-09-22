Helix (HLIX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 22.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Helix has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Helix has a market capitalization of $178,689.15 and approximately $15.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00020852 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001437 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

About Helix

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 35,175,767 coins and its circulating supply is 35,049,932 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

