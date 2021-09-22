HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HFG. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €91.12 ($107.20).

Shares of HFG opened at €89.84 ($105.69) on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 1 year high of €97.38 ($114.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €86.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €77.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion and a PE ratio of 38.44.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

