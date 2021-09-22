Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of HENKY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 64,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,193. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

