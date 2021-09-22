Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.550-$4.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.79 billion-$6.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.000-$1.200 EPS.
Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.45. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.91.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
