Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.550-$4.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.79 billion-$6.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.000-$1.200 EPS.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.45. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

