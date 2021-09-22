Herc (NYSE:HRI) PT Raised to $158.00 at Robert W. Baird

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s previous close.

HRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

NYSE HRI opened at $133.15 on Monday. Herc has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $135.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.81.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Herc will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at about $152,209,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the second quarter valued at about $93,473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 2,797.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,173,000 after buying an additional 716,262 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 120.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,530,000 after buying an additional 695,606 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 279.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,696,000 after buying an additional 359,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

