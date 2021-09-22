Herc (NYSE:HRI) Shares Up 5.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $158.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Herc traded as high as $131.41 and last traded at $131.34. 541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 224,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.77.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Herc by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Herc by 13.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Herc by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Herc by 22.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Company Profile (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

