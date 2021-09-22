Herc (NYSE:HRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HRI. Barclays lifted their target price on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Shares of NYSE HRI traded up $9.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.05. The company had a trading volume of 404,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Herc has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.03.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth approximately $152,209,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the second quarter worth approximately $93,473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 2,797.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,173,000 after acquiring an additional 716,262 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 120.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,530,000 after acquiring an additional 695,606 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 279.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,696,000 after acquiring an additional 359,480 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

