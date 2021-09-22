Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,267 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,267 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 183.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth about $42,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 31.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SAP by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE SAP traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.97. 1,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $159.46. The firm has a market cap of $174.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SAP. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.