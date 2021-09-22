Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,325 iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $86.21. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,994. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.05 and a 200 day moving average of $82.64.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

