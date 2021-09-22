Heritage Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 502.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 49,886 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 417.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,663,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Shares of TSM traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.95. The stock had a trading volume of 55,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,293,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $76.17 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 46.31%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

