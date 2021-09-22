Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 4.2% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Square by 1.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 30.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ traded up $6.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.97. 99,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,372,953. The company has a market cap of $118.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.80 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.11 and its 200 day moving average is $241.60.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.58.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total value of $48,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,165 shares of company stock worth $123,476,188 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.