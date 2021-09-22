Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $294,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,001,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,143,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $104.07. 31,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.58. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $77.64 and a one year high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

