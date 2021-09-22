Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $367,000 in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,747,000 after buying an additional 512,168 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 533.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 51,028 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 76,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,517. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.82. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

