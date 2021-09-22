Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes $435,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,399 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 283.0% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.49. 1,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,647. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.14. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.99, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,595 shares of company stock worth $6,817,137 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

